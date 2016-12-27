South Lawrence Trafficway may cut into Turnpike revenue

KTA toll plaza (KSN File Photo)
KTA toll plaza (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Officials with the Kansas Turnpike Authority are watching to see if the new South Lawrence Trafficway draws traffic and revenue from the toll-based Turnpike.

KTA spokeswoman Jeri Biehler told The Lawrence Journal-World that KTA has noticed traffic changes, both increases and decreases at toll plazas in the area. She says the KTA is waiting to see if traffic shifts from the 232-mile Turnpike to the Trafficway.

With completion of the SLT, drivers from west Lawrence to Overland Park, outside Kansas City, can shave several miles off the trip and pay no toll.

