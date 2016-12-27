Some Hatchimals aren’t hatching

(CNN) – The item at the top of many Christmas lists isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Some parents say the Hatchimals their children received on Christmas morning will not hatch.

The toy is supposed to hatch from an egg when children knock, tap, or rub on the shell after about 30 minutes of playtime. The Hatchimal inside responds with lights and sounds and eventually hatches into a creature kids can talk and engage with.

Unhappy customers are airing their frustrations with the toy on Twitter. Parent company Spin Master is urging customers to contact them via direct message on Twitter, but tweets show it’s been difficult to get a response from the brand. Spin Master did not respond to requests for comment.

