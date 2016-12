WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A semi carrying asphalt overturned on I-135 near 125th Street North. It happened around 6:30 a.m.

According to authorities, southbound traffic from I-135 is being diverted to Highway 196 or 72nd Street in Harvey County. It was rerouted back onto I-I35 at 125th Street North.

Official said one person inside the truck was injured.

The Kansas Department of Transportation was called to help cleanup the spill.