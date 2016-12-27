Salina police looking for Target thief

By Published:
(Courtesy: Salina Police Department)
(Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

SALINA. Kan. (KSNW) – Salina police are searching for a man who entered the Target and took a shopping cart full of items. It happened on Christmas Eve at approximately 8:15 p.m.

When confronted by store personnel, the man ran from the store and got into a truck, possibly green and an F-150. The truck fled from a police officer going southbound before the officer terminated the pursuit.

The man was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans. He also walked with a slight limp.

Please contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS if you know the identity of the man.

