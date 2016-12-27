Judge dismisses lawsuit in Kansas medical marijuana case

AP_logo By Published:
Shona Banda (KSN File Photo)
Shona Banda (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a western Kansas woman against the state and several agencies after her son was removed from her home in 2015 when he told school officials she used marijuana.

Shona Banda, of Garden City, alleged in the lawsuit filed in March that the defendants denied her civil rights by refusing to allow her to use medical marijuana to treat her Crohn’s disease, interfered with her parenting and questioned her son without her permission.

U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten dismissed the lawsuit Friday. He agreed with the defendants’ contention that Banda had no right to use marijuana and the agencies had some immunity from such lawsuits.

Banda said Friday she intends to pursue the case after she recovers from a recent surgery.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s