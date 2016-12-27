Haysville woman killed in Stafford County accident

Published: Updated:
Fatal Accident

ST. JOHN, Kan. (KSNW)- An 18-year-old Haysville woman was killed and two passengers were injured in an accident near St. John around 8:30 last night.

Alexandra Wheeler was driving a 1999 Saturn on NE 140th Street when she struck a dead deer in the roadway that was killed in a previous accident. She lost control of the vehicle entered the ditch and the vehicle rolled several times.

The two passengers, a 17-year-old female and a 30-year-old male were taken to Great Bend Regional Hospital for treatment.

 

