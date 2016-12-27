Driver injured when semi overturns on I-135 north of Wichita

A semi carrying asphalt rolled over Tuesday morning near 125th Street and I-135. (KSN Photo)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A semi carrying asphalt overturned on I-135 near 125th Street North. It happened around 6:30 a.m.

According to Reno County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Hardtarfer, the crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. near I-135 southbound mile marker 25 when the driver of a semi carrying an asphalt-like road construction load lost control of his truck and overturned, blocking both southbound lanes of the interstate.  Traffic was diverted onto Highway 196, or 72nd Street, in Harvey County. It was rerouted back onto I-I35 at 125th Street North.

The substance spilled onto the interstate was not hazardous. The Kansas Department of Transportation was called to help cleanup the spill.

Hardtarfer said the driver of the truck was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

