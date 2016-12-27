Church accidently prints Tupac lyrics instead of prayer

By Published:
tupac

People at a Sri Lanka church had an interesting Christmas program after lyrics from Tupac’s rap song “Hail Mary” were handed out.

They were given the lyrics by mistake instead of the traditional “Hail Mary” Christian Prayer. Tupac’s version consists of explicit language and violence.

One man who attended the service said he recognized the song right away. He says others were in shock, while some thought it was a joke. The booklets were taken up and the priest apologized.

He says a young boy printed the programs and downloaded the wrong version.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s