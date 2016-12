WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are searching for a missing girl from Wichita.

According to the Kansas Missing & Unsolved, Kennedy Michell Ellis went missing on Dec. 22. She was last known to be near 12th and Piatt.

Kennedy is 5 years old. She weighs between 40 and 45 pound and has two pony tails. She was wearing a pink coat with fur trim, a blue shirt, and uniform pants.

If you have any information on the missing girl, please call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4111.