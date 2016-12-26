Shoppers flee as North Carolina mall evacuated after fight

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) — Fayetteville police said there was no evidence that shots were fired at the Cross Creek Mall prior to an evacuation Monday evening.

Authorities said that a confrontation broke out at the mall and witnesses reported hearing shots fired.

A group who was inside Bath and Body Works at the time of the incident told WRAL News that they were about to check out when they heard somebody yell “get down, there’s a gun.” The group said they ran for a back exit and people were trampling over each other in the rush to the door.

Two ambulances were on the scene Monday evening. Emergency officials said the ambulances had been called because of medical emergencies experienced by people evacuating the mall.