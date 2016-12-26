Semi driver injured in wind-related crash in western Kansas

KSN-TV Published:
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN photo)
Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN photo)

OAKLEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The driver of a semi tractor-trailer rig was injured  when high winds pushed his vehicle over in western Kansas on Christmas Day.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday in Logan County.

KHP troopers say the 2005 Freightliner was westbound less than a mile east of Oakley on I-70 when a gust of wind pushed the rig over. The KHP report says the truck came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver, a 50-year-old man from Denver, Colo., was injured in the crash and was taken to Logan County Hospital.

The Patrol says the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

