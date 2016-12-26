KSN Threat Tracker for Monday, December 26, 2016

5:50PM We are just a few minutes away from KSN News at 6, where we’ll track a pretty quiet, nice finish to 2016! Not too many bumps in the road for travelers through the end of the big holiday travel period. Join us at 6 to double-check your plans, or away from your TV check right here on KSN.com anytime.

While the Northern Plains dig out from a monster blizzard, we are breaking out the sunglasses and spring jackets for much of this week! We look pretty quiet to finish out 2016, which is good news for holiday travelers.

4:11PM After the stormy Christmas, we sure all needed a nice quiet Boxing Day and Mother Nature has delivered. It is a bit chillier in the Western part of Kansas, but still lots of sunshine and peaceful weather is a winner after yesterday’s excitement! Here are the latest temps:

10:00AM 2016 will go out peacefully, with sunshine and relatively mild temps.

7:00AM It was a wet Christmas instead of a white Christmas, and while that may have been a disappointment for some, today we get the benefit the warm weather over the holiday weekend. There will be no weather woes for travelers or bargain hunters who want to hit the road this afternoon…

5:00AM We’ll be cooler than yesterday’s record high for Christmas day (67 Deg), but still a mild Monday afternoon is on the way. Lots of sun, not too much wind and highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s will make the day after Christmas a pretty good travel day for those hitting the road.