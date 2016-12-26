Group wants citizen review board to work with Topeka police

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Topeka group is pushing for a citizen review board that it says would improve the relationship between the community and the police department.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Topekans for Racial Justice believes the review board would give citizens more influence to hold police accountable to the community.

Police spokeswoman Amy McCarter says the department is always willing to consider suggestions from the public. She noted that outgoing police chief James Brown had already established an advisory board to encourage discussions between police and the community.

Sarah Oglesby-Dunegan, a member of Topekans for Racial Justice, says the advisory board isn’t enough because the police chief appointed its members.

Brown is leaving the department Jan. 1 and Oglesby-Dunegan questions if citizens will have input into selecting his replacement.