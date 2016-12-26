Conservative losses, factory shooting among Kansas’ top news

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)
Kansas Statehouse (KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Conservatives’ election losses have been named the state’s top story of 2016 by Associated Press reporters and editors.

A "Star of Hope" adorns the grass outside the Excel Industries plant in Hesston. (Photo: KSN/Brittney Glas)
A “Star of Hope” adorns the grass outside the Excel Industries plant in Hesston. (Photo: KSN/Brittney Glas)

The gains for moderates followed mounting discontent over budget shortfalls, education funding and sales and cigarette tax increases.

A gunman killing three people and wounding 14 others in February at a Hesston lawnmower factory was the second-biggest story of the year.

Coming in third was three members of an anti-Muslim militia group being charged in October with plotting to bomb an apartment complex where 120 Somali immigrants live and worship. That story was followed by the 10-year-old son of a Kansas state lawmaker dying in August on a water slide billed as the world’s largest.

Rounding out the top five was Kansas’ worsening budget situation.

Terror Plot Suspects

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s