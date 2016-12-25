Wildfire burns in central Oklahoma

SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) – Dry conditions plus blown-down trees from a tornado several years ago in central Oklahoma are fueling a wildfire that continues to burn Wednesday morning. No structures have been lost and no one has been hurt.

Oklahoma Forestry Services spokeswoman Michelle Finch-Walker says the fire was about 60 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. It’s burning near Shawnee, or about 30 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

So far, the fire has burned about 140 acres in the area. Finch-Walker says officials are still investigating what sparked the blaze, but it appears to be “human-caused” because there were no signs of natural causes, such as a lightning strike.

Finch-Walker says the fire is expected to keep burning within the perimeter created by firefighters for several days, until the next rains occur.