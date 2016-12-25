Police searching for Burger King robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are searching for a suspect after a local Burger King was robbed.

Officers say it happened in the 200 block of South Rock Road at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Three victims say a former customer came in and, armed with a handgun, ordered them to the back of the store.

The suspect demanded the employees give him money, which they obeyed.

Telling them to sit in the back of the building, the suspect warned if they moved he would harm them. The man fled on foot.

Police have identified the suspect and are working to arrest him. None of the victims were harmed in the robbery.