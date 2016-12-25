Body in dumpster, police investigating

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a dumpster.

Sgt. Wendell Nicholson with WPD says a few citizens found the body around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of West Harry Street.

“The people that were looking through the dumpster, they found the person deceased inside,” said Sgt. Nicholson.

Emergency crews were called and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Sgt. Nicholson wouldn’t reveal the gender or age of the person they found in the dumpster.

“Until we get additional information, we’re going to handle it as being suspicious,” said Sgt. Nicholson.

Police will look into whether nearby businesses have any cameras, to see if that can help put some of the pieces of this investigation together.

“We just have to work it as a crime scene, just going through all the steps we have to take when we investigate these types of death scenes,” said Sgt. Nicholson.

At this time, police have not announced what lead to the man’s death.

Sgt. Nicholson says police are investigating the scene.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crimestoppers or WPD’s Homicide Section.