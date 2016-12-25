KSN Threat Tracker for Sunday, December 25, 2016

10:35AM Warnings have been expanded East into portions of Edwards, Ford, Hodgeman and Pawnee Counties. Primary threat remains 60mph winds. The line extends North to South across Western Kansas, and in those portions of the line not covered by the Warnings, you should be prepared for 50-55mph wind gusts. Radar anytime here on KSN.com.

10:25AM We continue to monitor a line of strong storms in Western Kansas. Some warnings have been issued with the primary threat being 60-65mph wind. Remember you can track the storms with your free KSN Storm Tracker 3 Everywhere app anytime.