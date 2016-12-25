Kansas Supreme Court disbars lawyer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court has disbarred a longtime Topeka lawyer from practice because of how he handled two clients’ estates.

In the unanimous ruling Friday, the court disbarred Bruce C. Harrington, saying he “violated his duties to his clients, to the legal system, to the profession, and to the public.”

The court’s ruling said Harrington wrote himself checks over several years on the checking account of one client and spent more than $25,000 from a second client’s estate.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Harrington, who has been a lawyer for 48 years, represented himself in the disciplinary action and disputed the claims.