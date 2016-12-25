Christmas autograph brings squeals of delight – Must see, fun video

By Published: Updated:
freeman-gift-reaction-web-image

Wichita, KAN (KSNW) – Best. Christmas. Gift. Ever.

Just another Christmas for Kayleen Alderman of Wichita… Until she opened an autograph of someone she says, saved her life.

Here is Kayleen, opening her autographed pic of KSNW Chief Meteorologist, Dave Freeman.

Too much? Not really, says Jamie Gideon, Kayleen’s brother.

“Our house was lost in the (1991) Andover (Kansas) tornado, and we all listened to Dave airing on the radio at the time as the tornado passed over our house,” says Gideon.

Since that 1991 tornado in Andover, Kayleen has been, understandably, nervous at the mention of a tornado warning.

Freeman helped out Kayleen a second time, in 2001.

“My sister Kayleen and I were traveling in JO CO in spring 2001 when we got stuck in the middle of a tornado warning as we were getting ready to head back to Wichita. There was a wall cloud and a few funnels near us just off I-35 and we couldn’t get a local radio station to tell us what’s is going on,” explains Gideon. “My sister Kayleen’s first thought was to call Dave Freeman and ask if we were safe to drive. We didn’t think we would actually talk to him but Dave spoke to my sister and calmly and patiently told us that if we keep heading back toward Wichita then we would be ok. It was enough to calm my sister down and we made it home safely. She has been a big fan ever since!”

Click on the video again. The simple gift appears to have made her Christmas!

 

 

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s