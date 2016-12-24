Two local Circle K stores robbed at gunpoint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after two Circle K convenience stores were robbed overnight.

Police say the first happened in the 1300 block of North Oliver just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim says a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect received a small amount of cash and cigarettes.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

The second robbery took place in the 3300 block of North Rock Road at 1 a.m.

A 17-year-old employee says a man entered the business and demanded cash at gunpoint.

Officers say the suspect received a small amount of cash and fled the scene.

The employee was not injuring during the robbery.

Sgt. Joe Kennedy with the Wichita Police Department says he does not believe the two robberies are connected.