Two local Circle K stores robbed at gunpoint

By Published: Updated:
Police-Lights-Crime-tape-Shooting-generic-file-MGFX

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after two Circle K convenience stores were robbed overnight.

Police say the first happened in the 1300 block of North Oliver just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The victim says a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect received a small amount of cash and cigarettes.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

The second robbery took place in the 3300 block of North Rock Road at 1 a.m.

A 17-year-old employee says a man entered the business and demanded cash at gunpoint.

Officers say the suspect received a small amount of cash and fled the scene.

The employee was not injuring during the robbery.

Sgt. Joe Kennedy with the Wichita Police Department says he does not believe the two robberies are connected.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s