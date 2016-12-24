One man dead after overnight shooting

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – One man is dead after an overnight shooting.

In a statement, the Wichita Police Department says they were called out to the 100 block of South Rock Road around 11:00 p.m. Friday.

They say when they arrived they found a 23-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers say they believe the shooting is “not a random incident”.

Anyone with information is asked to called Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.