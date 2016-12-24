Man crashes into Hutchinson ditch, dies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a drainage ditch in Hutchinson.

Witnesses say they found a 1993 Ford Ranger Pickup in the 2400 block of Plum Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

Hutchinson police say the truck was headed east on State Fair Road when it drove through a steel cable and into a field.

The truck continued through the field until it crashed into the ditch.

The driver, Michael Gray Buzzard, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Buzzard was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.