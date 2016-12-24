K-State alum Lockett suffers broken leg

SEATTLE, Washington (KSNW) – Seattle’s first scoring threat of Saturday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals came at a severe price.

Seahawks wide receiver and return man Tyler Lockett was carted off the field after suffering a gruesome right leg injury following a 28-yard grab in the second quarter. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed after the game that Lockett will need surgery and will miss the rest of the season, according to NFL.com.

The Seahawks were down 14-0 and Lockett had two catches for 38 yards at the time of his exit.

Lockett’s injury is being called a right tibia/fibula fracture. It’ll reportedly involve a 6-to-9 month recovery after surgery.

A two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year at K-State, Lockett began his NFL career as NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September 2015 when he posted both a punt and kickoff return touchdown in his first three games. He became the second rookie to win multiple Special Teams Player Of The Month awards and was the only rookie to be named 1st team All Pro for the 2015 NFL season. He was selected to the 2015 Pro Football Writers Association NFL All-Rookie Team at three positions.