Christmas Eve sees shoppers venture out for last minute gifts

WICHITA, Kan. – – Christmas Eve marks the day before possibly the biggest holiday of the year.

It is also one last chance for those who haven’t done their holiday shopping, to get it done.

Brad Fleeman has lived in Charlotte, North Carolina for the past 25 years.

Like every Christmas, he’s home in Wichita for the holidays.

So Fleeman ventured out to Kansas Sampler Rally House this afternoon to see what he could find.

“Sweatshirts, t-shirts, any kind of the Shocker/KU paraphernalia,” said Fleeman.

Fleeman was hoping to pick up one last gift for his 13-year old twin daughter and son.

“Because my kids are growing up in North Carolina and I want to make sure they’re not Duke or North Carolina basketball fans,” said Fleeman.

For others, like Julian Bruner, it was a different story.

Bruner is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and is headed to tomorrows game in Kansas City.

With his shopping done, Bruner figured he’d do some last minute shopping for himself.

“The shopping is done for the wife and all that so this is a little bit for me so I can enjoy my first game down at Arrowhead,” said Bruner.

Katherine Eppich Catlin with Kansas Sampler Rally House says crowds were steady, seeing a few hundred people come through the doors.

Eppich Catlin says home decor items and many others were flying off the shelves.

“We’re out of Chiefs beanies, we’re out of Chiefs blankets, it is certainly that time of year for them,” said Eppich Catlin.

Just a couple of doors down at Jacob Liquor Exchange, it was a similar scene.

Wine Director Jamie Stratton says crowds were a little slower, saying most people came through Thursday and Friday.

Regardless, Stratton says business was still much better than a normal day.

“This ends up being three to four times the traffic of a really busy weekend day, so it’s a pretty solid day, Christmas Eve is their last chance to get it,” said Stratton.

With the mad dash to Christmas now over, many people can now enjoy those last minute Christmas gifts they bought for their loved ones.