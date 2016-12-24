2 found dead in vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSHB) – Two people were shot and killed on I-70 heading into Kansas City, Kansas from Missouri early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene of an injury accident around 3 a.m.

Officers discovered an SUV that crashed and came to a stop in the middle of the interstate.

According to officials, a female driver was declared deceased at the scene. Paramedics tried to get vitals on a male passenger, but he too was pronounced dead a short time after.

A second vehicle crashed into the stopped SUV. A female driver of that vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.

KCK police say they believe someone shot the two victims in the SUV as it was traveling on the roadway.

I-70 WB from KCMO to KCK was closed until just after 7 a.m.

If you have any information about this case, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.