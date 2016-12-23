Update: Kansas man who died of hypothermia is identified

By Published:
(Media General photo)
(Media General photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 52-year-old man as the person who died of hypothermia over the weekend in western Kansas as temperatures dropped well below zero.

The Hutchinson News reports that funeral officials at Dykes Memorial Chapel in Walsh, Colorado, identified the man as Kyle Edward Christiansen.

The coroner, Dr. Hubert Peterson, said Christiansen died from hypothermia. The temperature was minus 11 to minus 16 degrees outside where his body was found, and the wind chill was minus 30.

Peterson believes Christiansen died between midnight and noon on Sunday after being outside for several hours. He says the precise time of death was difficult to determine because Christiansen’s body was frozen solid.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately release any information.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s