Sheriff vehicle involved after fatal Topeka semi crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Law enforcement and emergency responders are on the scene of an accident early Friday morning. Dispatchers tell KSNT news the accident is in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 24 underneath the U.S. Highway 75 overpass.

We’re told the accident involves a tractor-trailer truck. KDOT is reporting this accident involves a fatality. KHP reports that the semi-tractor trailer truck was northbound on Highway 75 when it crossed the median and the southbound lanes of traffic and ended up crashing on eastbound Highway 24 underneath the overpass.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Delays and detours are likely near the accident and dispatchers advise to avoid the area as some of the ramps are being closed at the 24/75 junction.

6:55am UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 24 is now closed as you approach the accident scene; traffic will be detoured to south Highway 75. Also, all ramps at that junction are closed with the exception of the NB 75 to EB 24 ramp.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s vehicle was also hit from behind by another vehicle east of the fatality accident scene.