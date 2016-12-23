Sheriff vehicle involved after fatal Topeka semi crash

KSNT-TV Published: Updated:
topeka-fatal

TOPEKA, Kan.  (KSNT) – Law enforcement and emergency responders are on the scene of an accident early Friday morning.  Dispatchers tell KSNT news the accident is in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 24 underneath the U.S. Highway 75 overpass.

We’re told the accident involves a tractor-trailer truck. KDOT is reporting this accident involves a fatality.  KHP reports that the semi-tractor trailer truck was northbound on Highway 75 when it crossed the median and the southbound lanes of traffic and ended up crashing on eastbound Highway 24 underneath the overpass.

The name of the victim has not been released.

snso-car-hit

 

Delays and detours are likely near the accident and dispatchers advise to avoid the area as some of the ramps are being closed at the 24/75 junction.

6:55am UPDATE:  Eastbound Highway 24 is now closed as you approach the accident scene; traffic will be detoured to south Highway 75.  Also, all ramps at that junction are closed with the exception of the NB 75 to EB 24 ramp.

A Shawnee County Sheriff’s vehicle was also hit from behind by another vehicle east of the fatality accident scene.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s