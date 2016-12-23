Report: Carrie Fisher has heart attack on overseas flight

(NBC) — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane Friday, two law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Fisher, world-famous for playing Princess Leia in the blockbuster franchise, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering full cardiac arrest. Her condition, sources said, was “not good.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department was contacted just before United flight 935 landed, about 12:11 local time. Paramedics arrived at the gate and took her to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, sources said.

Fisher had recently wrapped filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” the second of three new films in the massively popular sci-fi saga.

She had recently been in the headlines after she published her eighth book, a collection titled “The Princess Diarist,” in which she revealed her affair with co-star Harrison Ford.