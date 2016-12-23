Report: Carrie Fisher has heart attack on overseas flight

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:
Carrie Fisher arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Carrie Fisher arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Dec. 14, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

(NBC) — “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher suffered a heart attack on a plane Friday, two law enforcement sources told NBC News.

Fisher, world-famous for playing Princess Leia in the blockbuster franchise, was rushed to a local hospital after suffering full cardiac arrest. Her condition, sources said, was “not good.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department was contacted just before United flight 935 landed, about 12:11 local time. Paramedics arrived at the gate and took her to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, sources said.

Fisher had recently wrapped filming for “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” the second of three new films in the massively popular sci-fi saga.

She had recently been in the headlines after she published her eighth book, a collection titled “The Princess Diarist,” in which she revealed her affair with co-star Harrison Ford.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s