Police seek help locating suspected robbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Sedgwick County are asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects after a Rolex watch was stolen.

The Wichita Police said in a Facebook post that the three individuals, one man and two women, entered the Randy Cooper Jewelry Store in Bradley Fair Tuesday and asked to look at a watch that he wanted to buy.

An employee of the store showed them the watch and put it into a box. The man in the photo is seen on video taking the watch out of the box and concealing it in his hand and one of the women is seen closing the box immediately after he took it out.

The three then left the store with the watch without paying for it. The Rolex is valued at approximately $34,000.

Police are looking for a man in his late 20’s to early 30’s, approximately 200 pounds and 5’ 8” to 6’ tall and two women.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

