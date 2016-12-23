New Boil Order Issued

Topeka, Kan.(KSNW) – A new boil water advisory has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for some parts of Southeast Kansas.

The boil order is for people living in the following areas:

  • Altoona
  • Fredonia
  • Buffalo
  • Thayer
  • Fall River
  • Galesburg
  • Coal Hollow Water Company
  • Neosho County Rural Water Districts 3 and 4
  • Wilson County Rural Water Districts 2,4,5,7,10, and 13
  • Montgomery County Rural Water District 9

The KDHE issued the advisory because of high turbidity. This means there is a lack of chlorination in the water and this could cause bacteria to form. This will make the water to appear more cloudy.

 

