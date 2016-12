WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the Mi Mexico Lindo Meat Market in the 2600 block of North Arkansas.

Officers talked to a 30-year-old witness who said she noticed an alarm going off so she called 911. Police then talked to the owner of the business who reported that the suspect had made entry through the back of the business and ran out with the cash register and some cash.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.