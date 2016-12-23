Lawsuit: School bus driver in fatal wreck was ‘sadistic’

In this photo provided by the Chattanooga Fire Department via Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga Fire Department personnel work the scene of a fatal elementary school bus crash in Chattanooga, Tenn., Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. In a news conference Monday, Assistant Chief Tracy Arnold said there were multiple fatalities in the crash. (Bruce Garner/Chattanooga Fire Department via Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A federal lawsuit says the driver in a Chattanooga school bus wreck that killed six children had a “sadistic” habit of driving recklessly and slamming on the brakes to discipline the children.

News outlets report that a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Chattanooga federal court accuses Hamilton County Schools, district Transportation Supervisor Ben Coulter and Durham School Services of failing to take reasonable precautions to prevent the Nov. 21 crash and being “deliberately indifferent” to the students’ constitutional rights.

In this undated photo released by the Chattanooga Police Department, Johnthony Walker, 24, poses for a photo. Walker, the driver of a school bus that was filled with elementary students when it crashed, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in Chattanooga, killing at least five children, has been arrested and faces charges including vehicular homicide. (Chattanooga Police Department via AP)
The lawsuit says the defendants had received complaints about the bus driver, 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, but did nothing.

Walker has been charged with six counts of vehicular homicide.

School board Chairman Steve Highlander declined to comment.

At least six state civil lawsuits have been filed by other attorneys since the crash.

