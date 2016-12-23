Box Office Preview for Friday, December 23rd



(NBC) — “Passengers”, “Patriots Day”, and “Sing” are among the new movies hoping to take the top box office spot this holiday weekend.

“Passengers” – Sony Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are two passengers onboard a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet. The trip takes a deadly turn when their hibernation pods mysteriously wake them 90 years before they reach their destination.

“Patriots Day” – Lionsgate

An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis’s actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it.

“Assasin’s Creed” – Fox

Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch (Michael Fassbender) experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain.

“Sing” – Universal

A koala named Buster recruits his best friend to help him drum up business for his theater by hosting a singing competition.

“Silence” – Paramount

In the seventeenth century, two Jesuit priests face violence and persecution when they travel to Japan to locate their mentor and propagate Christianity.

“Why Him” – Fox

Over the holidays, Ned (Bryan Cranston), an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird (James Franco).

“20th Century Women” – A24

The story of three women who explore love and freedom in Southern California during the late 1970s.

“Fences” – Paramount

The film stars Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Jovan Adepo, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Hornsby, Mykelti Williamson, and Saniyya Sydney. The film is produced by Scott Rudin, Denzel Washington and Todd Black.