Trump to stick with ‘drain the swamp’ mantra

(AP FILE Photo/ Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he’s sticking with his “drain the swamp” campaign mantra after a top supporter suggested otherwise.

Trump tweets, “Someone incorrectly stated” that he was no longer using the phrase. Trump says, “Actually, we will always be trying to DTS.”

That someone is former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, an adviser who told NPR this week that Trump now “disclaims” the popular campaign slogan.

Now Gingrich says he “goofed” in the interview and mischaracterized Trump’s position. He says in an online video that he spoke with the president-elect Thursday morning and, “Drain the swamp is in. The alligators should be worried.”

Trump has faced criticism for filling his cabinet with wealthy billionaires and corporate bosses after running a populist campaign.

