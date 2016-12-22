Toronto Zoo’s Giant Panda takes on trespassing snowman

TORONTO (KSNW) — The Toronto Zoo posted a video Tuesday of a Giant Panda playing with a snowmen zoo keepers made for him.
Da Mao is seen in the video climbing on and falling off the snowman as he takes it apart.
