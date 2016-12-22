Stormy Christmas forecast could potentially bring flight delays

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – This weekend is expected to be the busiest all year for holiday travel.

Six million Americans will fly over the next few days and with storms projected to roll in this weekend, it might cause some headaches.

“Times keep changing. It changed four or five times already in the last couple hours,” said traveler, Sarah Hammond.

Storms out west have caused several hours’ worth of delays, Thursday for Hammond and her son on the busiest travel day of the year, causing some unwanted holiday stress.

“It’s really frustrating because you try and be here as early as you can for the long lines and stuff because you have to be patient, because it’s not their fault that the weather is acting crazy,” explained Hammond.

The Christmas forecast could potentially bring storms to parts of the Midwest, meaning more delays can be expected for this weekend.

“Most of the delays that we could or typically do experience are not locally driven. Most of those are due to connecting locations or destinations, be it the Denver, Chicago hubs,” stated Brad Christopher, Assistant Director of Airports, ICT.

Christopher advises travelers to constantly check the status of your flight and make sure to give yourself plenty of time.

“I would recommend 2 hours,” answered Christopher.

One more thing to keep in mind this holiday season, wrapped gifts through TSA are prohibited. Officials ask that you leave those Christmas presents unwrapped.

If security agents need to check something, they may need to open packages.

“Unfortunately, even though you’re gift may be in nice wrapping paper, it is not exempt from that from that requirement,” stated Christopher.