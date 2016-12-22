Shamet’s career-high night helps lead Wichita State past Jackrabbits, 89-67

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Landry Shamet reeled off a career-high 21 points on six three-pointers to lead Wichita State to an 89-67 victory over South Dakota State on Thursday at Koch Arena.

The Shockers (10-3) connected on 15-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc to tie the school’s single-game three-pointers record for the second time this year. WSU also hit 15 in a November win over Maryland Eastern Shore.

The Shocks improved to 7-0 at Koch Arena on a night when they shot 54 percent from the field and dished out a season-high 24 assists on 34 made baskets.

Shamet’s career-best 21 points included a 6-of-10 effort from long distance. In the 30 seasons since the three-point line’s debut, he’s just the 22nd Shocker to connect on six-or-more triples in one game.

Markis McDuffie scored 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting to go with seven boards and five steals.

Darral Willis Jr. missed out on back-to-back double-doubles, ending with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Conner Frankamp finished with 13 points, four assists and three rebounds, and Zach Brown chipped in 10 and six assists.

South Dakota State (7-8) shot 48 percent overall, while knocking down 10-of-34 attempts from long range.

Up Next

The Shockers open Missouri Valley Conference play next Wednesday night at Indiana State. The game will tip at 6 p.m. CT.