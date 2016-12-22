Sedgwick County Christmas Tree recycling under way

SEDGWICK CO. (KSNW) – Now that Christmas is behind us, Sedgwick County is helping its residents get rid of their Christmas trees after they are done with them.

There are many different locations throughout the county that will be disposing the trees.

Locations opened on Tuesday, December 22nd and remain open through Monday, January 23rd.

There will also be free mulch at the locations for anyone that wants it.

For a full list of locations to dispose your tree, you can click here to go to the Sedgwick County website or view the map below.