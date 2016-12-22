Local groups donate cars to needy families

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two local families are especially thankful this holiday season because of a huge gift from His Helping Hands, Farmers Insurance and Auto Craft Collision Repair. Each family received a new used car.

They are cars that were written off by the owner of the insurance company then refurbished and given to deserving people.

Marando Blankenship says it is all thanks to her daughter.

“My daughter nominated me and I said, ‘don’t get your hopes up. I am sure there are going to be others that are nominated and need it more,’” said Marando. “And she came home after school one day with a big grin on her face and said, ‘I need your information because we’re in the running.’ So I’m just very thankful for this little girl.”

The car also came with a number of gift cards for car washes, oil changes and even some gift cards for the kids.

