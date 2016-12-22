KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, December 22, 2016

1PM Light snow has been falling in SW KS, potentially reducing visibility and allowing for some quick accumulations up to an inch in isolated areas, also resulting in slick spots on the roads. Be cautious, but thankfully this will likely switching over to light rain and sprinkles as it travels further NE. Track it on radar here.

12PM Here’s what I’ve got coming up for you on KSN News at Noon…

6:30AM We've got a look at your Christmas forecast…

5:45AM We are off to another cold start to the day but at least light winds aren’t making it too much worse.

5:00AM Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon and slightly cooler weather is on the way today…