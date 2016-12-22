Kansas Food Bank receives $10,000 donation from Union Pacific Foundation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -– The Kansas Food Bank has received a $10,000 donation from Union Pacific Foundation. The Kansas Food Bank will utilize these funds to purchase food and fresh produce to be distributed through its partner agencies across 85 counties.

“The Kansas Food Bank Warehouse provides meaningful services that positively impact lives,” said Scott Moore, Union Pacific senior vice president of Corporate Relations and Union Pacific Foundation president. “An integral part of Union Pacific’s success is the work we do to enhance quality of life in the communities where our employees live and work.”

In Kansas, 14.5% of the state’s population is food insecure. In addition, 35% of those individuals do not qualify for any type of governmental assistance such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program / food stamps) or TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program / commodities). The Kansas Food Bank provided over 11 million meals to food insecure families, children and seniors last year.

“Union Pacific has been a friend of the food bank for many years” stated Brian Walker, President and CEO of the Kansas Food Bank. “This gift will help put missing meals on the table of many hungry neighbors. We are honored to have them support our work and mission.”

The announcement was made at the Kansas Food Bank on Wednesday, December 21, 2016.

