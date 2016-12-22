Businesses cash in on late surge of holiday shoppers

WICHITA Kan (KSNW) Even if you’re not traveling you could still get caught in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, if you still have shopping to do..

This past week has been nuts at the Nifty Nuthouse

“ Very busy, but very stressful. And fun to,” says Floor supervisor Michael Hollis.

Shoppers piling in to get and just about every kind of nut you can imagine. It’s an important time of the year for the store.

“Sometimes we have a line out the door and they just stuff themselves in here,” says Hollis.

The holiday season means more shoppers coming in. While it may prove difficult at time to keep the shelves full, the parking lot is another matter.

“Customers have to fight for parking on the streets and in the empty lots around the buildings,” says Hollis “It has just been hard for everyone to get in the door and let alone find a parking spot.”

Hollis says the businesses cashes in big time this time of year.

“I would definitely say triple than what we usually bring in throughout the year, easy,” says Hollis.

It’s a similar story at Spice Merchant.

“November, December we usually do about 40 percent of our sales during the year,” says store owner Bob Boewe.

Boewe says the line has been so long at times they it winds throughout the building, and there’s no telling where it will end up.

Boewe says, “Some days it is just a mad house. We have 40 to 50 people in line waiting to check out.”

The store is filled with people like Francis Toews is just now finding time to get that last-minute shopping done.

Toews says, “I have been busy until about Tuesday, so here we are a couple of days before Christmas trying to get it done.”