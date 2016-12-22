6-year-old Wichita boy warms homeless with socks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A young Wichita boy is spreading holiday cheer one pair of socks at a time.

Paxton Burns, 6, is meticulous, a little ornery, but most of all gracious. The Wichita first grader, who likes to hum the song “Winter Wonderland” while he works, is doing something special for people in need.

On Thursday afternoon, Paxton, his mom and a group of volunteers passed out hats, scarves, coats and socks to people outside one of the Lord’s Diner’s food trucks.

“It’s nice to pass out socks to homeless people,” Paxton said.

Paxton’s mom, Maggie Ballard, said the process has helped teach her son the true meaning of Christmas and how important it is to give back.

“He’s just starting to get it that not to take the small things for granted,” said Ballard.

KSN asked Paxton how it makes him feel to know some people might not get presents for Christmas.

“Sad, because people at home get toys, but people outside homes do not,” he told KSN.

One woman who received some of the cold weather gear said she’s grateful for people like Paxton and Ballard.

“It’s a blessing in disguise because money is really tight right now and it’s just a blessing,” said Taylor Hayes.

“You can’t even really describe it. Something some of us think is so small, just like a simple pair of socks means the world to some of the people who are taking them,” Ballard said.

Ballard has been doing a sock drive for the past four years. This year she collected more than 3,500 socks. She and Paxton plan to hand out more socks after Christmas.