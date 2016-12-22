6-year-old Wichita boy warms homeless with socks

Emily Younger 2016 By Published: Updated:
paxton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A young Wichita boy is spreading holiday cheer one pair of socks at a time.

Paxton Burns, 6, is meticulous, a little ornery, but most of all gracious. The Wichita first grader, who likes to hum the song “Winter Wonderland” while he works, is doing something special for people in need.

On Thursday afternoon, Paxton, his mom and a group of volunteers passed out hats, scarves, coats and socks to people outside one of the Lord’s Diner’s food trucks.

“It’s nice to pass out socks to homeless people,” Paxton said.

Paxton’s mom, Maggie Ballard, said the process has helped teach her son the true meaning of Christmas and how important it is to give back.

“He’s just starting to get it that not to take the small things for granted,” said Ballard.

KSN asked Paxton how it makes him feel to know some people might not get presents for Christmas.

“Sad, because people at home get toys, but people outside homes do not,” he told KSN.

One woman who received some of the cold weather gear said she’s grateful for people like Paxton and Ballard.

“It’s a blessing in disguise because money is really tight right now and it’s just a blessing,” said Taylor Hayes.

“You can’t even really describe it. Something some of us think is so small, just like a simple pair of socks means the world to some of the people who are taking them,” Ballard said.

Ballard has been doing a sock drive for the past four years. This year she collected more than 3,500 socks. She and Paxton plan to hand out more socks after Christmas.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s