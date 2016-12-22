12 Littles of Christmas

Learn more about how you can give the gift of friendship and guidance this holiday season.

Mark Davidson
Connie's Cookies hosted this a dozen waiting Littles eager to be matched.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– While thousands of kids statewide wait to be matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters, we feature a dozen waiting Littles every December. They come from different backgrounds and enjoy different hobbies, but all have one thing in common: they’re longing for the friendship of a Big. Click on the video to see Mark Davidson introduce the 12 Littles of Christmas.

If you’d like to be matched with one of the waiting Littles or simply learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters, just call 1-888-KS-4-BIGS or go to http://www.kansasbigs.org.

