Four dogs dead after house fire on Broadway

Wichita firefighters battle a mobile home fire at 4209 South Broadway. (KSN News)
Wichita firefighters battle a mobile home fire at 4209 South Broadway. (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are homeless after a house fire Wednesday. It happened at 4209 South Broadway just after 8 a.m.

The homeowner woke up and saw flames where the space heater was located. She was able to get her son out of the home.

“I opened my eyes and saw the house was on fire. I ran and ask my son and told him the house was on fire,” said Billie Jacoby, fire victim.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, flames were showing from the home when they arrived. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Four dogs, three dachshunds and one terrier, were killed in the fire.

“I just tried to rescue my dogs and got a little, little burned, the blanket melted onto my hand and I couldn’t rescue them. I had to get out,” Jacoby added.

The Red Cross is assisting the mother and her son. The home is a total loss. Damage is estimated to be $10,000 to the structure and $5,000 to contents.

