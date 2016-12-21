Stokes, Johnson lead Kansas State past Gardner-Webb 67-54

By Published: Updated:
KSU-Wildcats-logo-051816-vs-generic-file-MGFX

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) – Kamau Stokes scored a season-high 18 points and Kansas State used an 18-1 late first-half run to defeat Gardner Webb 67-54 on Wednesday night.

While Kansas State (11-1) was 5 of 7 from the field during that late first half stretch, Gardner Webb (7-6) struggled from the field as they missed all 11 shot attempts in the final 7:02 of the first half.

Stokes and DJ Johnson were the only Wildcats to score in double figures on the night. Johnson scored 16 points and was a perfect 8 for 8 from the field in the victory.

Jamaal Robateau scored 17 points and Tyrell Nelson 14 to lead the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin’ Bulldogs next game is their conference opener as they host High Point on December 29.

Kansas State: Kansas State will host Texas in the first game of Big 12 Conference play on December 30.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s