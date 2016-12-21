Crash kills two in southwest Kansas

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people are dead after a crash Tuesday in Seward County. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 54.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota RAV4 was westbound on Highway 54 when a semi on county road 7 failed to stop at a sign and collided with the RAV4.

Two people in the RAV4, identified as 73-year-old Jerry Dean Slykhuis and 70-year-old Jacqueline Jane Slykhuis, were both killed in the accident. They were from Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The driver and passenger in the semi did not suffer injuries.

The highway was shutdown in both directions for several hours after the accident.