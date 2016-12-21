Police: Man rams police car, flees; officer escapes injury

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – Police in Overland Park, Kansas, say they’re searching for a driver who rammed an officer’s patrol car during a traffic stop, then fled as the officer fired at him.

Police say the officer escaped injury during the confrontation about Wednesday morning in the Kansas City suburb. It wasn’t clear if the suspect was wounded.

Police spokesman Officer John Lacy said the officer stopped a pickup truck after a computer check showed the license plate was stolen.

Lacy said that as the officer stepped from his cruiser, the pickup truck’s driver intentionally backed into the patrol car and turned toward the officer, who then opened fire. The driver sped away.

Lacy says a passenger in the truck told police he only got a ride from the suspect he called a stranger.

