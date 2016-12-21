‘Obamacare’ holding its own: 6.4M signed up so far

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo, the HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page as seen in Washington. Repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law without a clear replacement risks making nearly 30 million people uninsured, according to a study released Dec. 7. Republicans say that won’t happen because they are working on replacement legislation for a President Donald Trump to sign. Nonetheless, the complex two-stage strategy the GOP Congress is contemplating has raised concerns.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – “Obamacare” seems to be holding its own. The administration says 6.4 million people have signed up so far this year for subsidized private insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov.

Despite rising premiums, dwindling insurers, and a Republican vow to repeal the president’s health care law, enrollment is running ahead of last year’s pace for now.

The Health and Human Services Department says about 400,000 more people signed up than for a comparable mid-December period in 2015.

The numbers are for 39 states served by the federal online insurance marketplace. Numbers from states running their own markets will be added later, raising the total.

Still, it’s too early to tell if the administration will meet its target of 13.8 million signups.

Open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

